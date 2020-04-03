Putin says restricting economic activity across Russia is "impractical"

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it would be impractical to restrict economic activity all over the country due to the coronavirus, given that each region is facing different challenges.

“It is clear that limiting economic activity, closing businesses and institutions, spreading the measures evenly across the whole country is not necessary,” said Putin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)