Company News
March 16, 2020 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Qantas to slash 90% of international capacity as new restrictions bite

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut its international capacity by around 90% until at least the end of May as travel demand to Australia plunges because of new restrictions on arrivals related to the coronavirus.

The changes, which include a 60% cut to domestic capacity, represent the grounding of 150 aircraft, up from plans to ground 38 announced last week.

Qantas said it would have a significant labour surplus across its operations as a result and the impact was likely to be felt across its workforce of 30,000 people. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

