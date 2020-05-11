Qatar Airways CEO says air travel demand might not recover until 2024

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways expects passengers to fill up to 60% of seats on some flights over the next two months as it gradually rebuilds its network, though a full recovery could be up to four years away, its chief executive said on Monday.

“I think I would be very surprised if things will happen before 2023/2024,” Akbar al-Baker told Reuters.

The state-owned carrier has said that it would start resuming flights this month to some destinations it was forced to suspend because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman)