DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is planning to cut a significant amount of jobs due to the travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and told cabin crew to prepare for redundancies, according to a company notice seen by Reuters.

The notice did not say how many jobs would be cut.

A Qatar Airways spokesman had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters outside of normal business hours on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Chris Reese)