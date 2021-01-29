Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways plane lands at the King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh Saudi Arabia January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British government’s concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.

Qatar Airways also said South Africa and Rwanda are also temporarily suspended, adding that exceptions include nationals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and resident permit holders returning to other GCC countries.