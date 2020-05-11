Qatar to reopen money exchange services on Tuesday

CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Qatar will allow money exchange service offices to reopen with mandatory precautionary measures as of May 12, state news agency QNA reported on Tuesday.

The decision by the ministry of commerce and industry will meet public needs in a manner consistent with medical and preventive guidelines, it said.

Qatar temporarily closed all in-person money exchange and transfer services on March 26 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)