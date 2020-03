March 30 (Reuters) - Qatar National Cement Co said on Monday it will shut down two cement plants from Wednesday to help combat the spread of the coronavirus and due to decreased demand in the local market.

The company’s board decided to halt operations at cement factories 4 and 5 from Wednesday until further notice “in light of developments in the current situation in the country,” Qatar National Cement said in a statement. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Susan Fenton)