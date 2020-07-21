Qatar allows citizens and permanent residents to travel and return anytime

CAIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Qatar said early on Wednesday that its citizens and permanent residency holders can travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents will be allowed to return starting Aug. 1, the state news agency said on twitter quoting a statement from the government communication office.

The statement also said arrivals to the country from low-risk countries are required to take a coronavirus test and sign a formal pledge to adhere to quarantine at home for a week.

These measures come as the third phase of a four-phase plan to lift coronavirus restrictions starts at the beginning of August. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chris Reese)