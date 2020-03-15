Qatar suspends entry of non-Qatari passengers, moves to shield economy from coronavirus

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Qatar said on Sunday it would provide 75 billion riyals ($20.5 billion) in financial incentives to the private sector and instruct state funds to increase their investment in the local bourse by 10 billion riyals.

Government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater also told a televised news conference that Qatar would ban inbound flights to Doha, with the exception of cargo and transit flights, as of Wednesday for 14 days over coronavirus concerns.

Qatar Airways later clarified that the entry ban did not apply to Qatari citizens.