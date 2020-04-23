Qatar's emir says to make economy less vulnerable to oil prices volatility

CAIRO, April 23 (Reuters) - Qatar’s emir said on Thursday he directed the government to carry out structural reforms to reduce the economy’s vulnerability to oil prices volatility, Al Jazeera television channel reported.

“Our economy should not be held hostage by fluctuations in oil prices and I directed to carry out structural reforms to liberate our economy,” Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was quoted as saying.

He added that the government was discussing with specialized committees the right time to reopen different sectors of the economy when the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control. (Reporting by by Ahmed Tolba and Hesham Abdul Khalek; writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Sandra Maler)