April 13, 2020 / 11:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia's QBE Insurance to raise capital to counter coronavirus pressures

April 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group on Tuesday said it was looking to boost its capital through an equity raising to stave off the impact from the coronavirus outbreak and also posted a strong premium growth in the first quarter.

The company is looking to raise about $750 million through an institutional placement and $75 million through a share purchase plan.

Despite the disruption from the pandemic, the insurer posted an over 9% rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

