Regulatory News - Americas
March 24, 2020 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Qiagen begins shipping coronavirus diagnostic tests to United States

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV said on Tuesday it has begun shipping its diagnostic test for COVID-19 to the United States.

This comes under a new policy laid out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month to help accelerate the availability of coronavirus diagnostic tests, developed by laboratories and commercial manufacturers during a public health emergency.

The company intends to submit an application for the related Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA this week, Qiagen said. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

