Australia's Ramsay Health Care to raise $879 mln, halts dividend

April 22 (Reuters) - Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care said on Wednesday it would raise up to A$1.4 billion ($879.48 million) and temporarily suspend its dividend to save cash and guard itself from a fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will raise A$1.2 billion in new equity in a share placement and up to an additional A$200 million through a non-underwritten share purchase plan. ($1 = 1.5918 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)