FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Central banks around the world have slashed interest rates over the past few months, providing in some cases unprecedented amounts of stimulus to help soften the blow to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic and to keep markets functioning. Interest rates set by that country's central bank listed are the usual benchmark policy rates unless stated otherwise. Asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE) are cited as a brief overview of announced intended amounts. This item does not attempt to list all of what are in some cases large numbers of smaller policy announcements. MAJOR GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS Country Policy Current Date Latest Quantitative easing/asset purchases/ rate rate change/d market liquidity operations ecision United Fed funds 0.00-0.2 March 3 -50 bps Buying unlimited quantities of U.S. States target 5 March 15 -100 bps Treasuries, mortgage-backed and agency securities after initially announcing an additional $700 billion Also buying municipal bonds, corporate bonds and ETFs Dollar swap lines set up with several major central banks $2.3 trillion in loan arrangements for local governments, small and mid-sized businesses Euro TLTRO rate -0.75 March 12 -25bps 750 billion euros in additional asset zone purchases, taking the total to about 1.1 No trillion euros this year, after initially change adding 120 billion euros to its existing to main asset-purchase programme -0.50%de posit Removes cap on how much in bonds it may rate or purchase from any euro zone member 0% refi country rate Britain Bank Rate 0.10 March 11 -50 bps 200 billion pounds of additional asset March 19 -15 bps purchases Reduced capital buffer requirement for banks Will buy investment-grade commercial paper with maturities up to 12 months Japan Interest -0.10 March 16 No Planned annual increase in the Bank's on excess change government bond holdings held at 80 reserves to -0.1% trillion yen short-te rm rate 2 trillion yen of commercial paper and or corporate bonds to be bought by around September, temporarily lift in target for 0% JGB annual purchases of ETFs to 12 trillion 10-year yen. yield target Introduces new lending facility worth 8 trillion yen Canada Overnight 0.25 March 4 -50 bps To purchase C$5 billion of government target March 16 -50 bps securities weekly rate March 27 -50 bps Eligible collateral for term repo operations expanded Launches C$50 billion insured mortgage purchase programme; C$10 billion credit support programme for businesses China 1-year 3.85 Feb 20 -10 bps Lowers 1-year medium-term lending Loan Prime facility (MLF) rate on loans to financial Rate April 20 -20 bps institutions to 2.95% from 3.15% Cuts the amount of cash that small banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points to 6.50%, releasing around 400 billion yuan Cuts 7-day reverse repo rate to 2.20% from 2.40% Cuts 5-year LPR by 10 bps to 4.65% from 4.75% Australi Cash rate 0.25 March 3 -25 bps Government bond purchases, targeting a March 19 -25 bps around 0.25% for 3-year yields A$15 billion purchases of residential mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities A$90 billion funding facility to banks at fixed rate of 0.25% New Overnight 0.25 March 16 -75 bps To buy up to NZ$30 billion worth of Zealand Cash Rate government bonds. Also will buy up to NZ$3 billion of local government debt Norway Policy 0.25 March 13 -50 bps Central bank offers cheap loans to banks rate and financial institutions March 20 -75 bps Sweden Repo rate 0 March 16 No Central bank offers 500 billion crowns in change loans to companies via banks and boosts its purchases of securities by 300 billion crowns Switzerl Policy -0.75 March 19 No Sets up refinancing facility for and rate change unlimited supply of credit to banking system OTHER G20 CENTRAL BANKS India Repo rate 4.40 March 27 -75 bps Targeted long-term repo operations and other regulatory measures for banks worth up to 500 billion rupees Cuts reverse repo rate 25bps to 3.75% Indonesi 7-day 4.50 March 19 -25 bps Cuts reserve requirement ratio by 200 bps a reverse for conventional banks and 50 bps for repurchase Islamic banks, both to 3.50%, tweaks rate liquidity rules, effective May 1 Brazil Selic rate 3.75 March 18 -50 bps Announces 1.2 trillion reais of liquidity, credit and capital measures South Base rate 0.75 March 16 -50 bps Central bank sets up plan for brokerages Korea to borrow funds against collateral that includes AA- rated corporate bonds South Repo rate 4.25 March 19 -100 bps Will buy South African government bonds Africa on the secondary market April 14 -100 bps Mexico Overnight 6.50 March 20 -50 bps Cuts rates on its additional ordinary target liquidity facility, reduces by 50 billion rate pesos in total private banks' reserve requirement Turkey 1-week 9.75 March 17 -100 bps Central bank doubles limit for bond repo rate buying this year to 10% of total central bank assets. Extends 60 billion lira worth of rediscount credits and adds more lending options well below its 9.75% policy rate. Saudi Repo rate 1.00 March 16 -75 bps Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sets up Arabia 50 billion riyal package to help SMEs OTHER WORLD CENTRAL BANKS Armenia Refinancin 5.25 March 17 -25 bps g rate Bahrain 1-week 1.00 March 16 -75 bps Cuts overnight lending ratio to 1.70% deposit from 2.45% rate Chile Monetary 0.50 March 16 -75 bps Policy Rate March 31 -50 bps Colombia Interventi 3.75 March 27 -50 bps Adds nearly 30 trillion pesos of on Rate liquidity, including reductions in reserve requirements, debt purchases and repos Czech 2-week 1.00 March 16 -50 bps Republic repo rate March 26 -75 bps Egypt Overnight 10.25 March 16 -300 bps lending rate Ghana MPC Rate 14.50 March 18 -150 bps Hong Base Rate 1.50 March 4 -50 bps Cuts financial institutions' reserve Kong requirements to 1% from 2% of risk-weighted assets, estimated to be worth HK$500 billion Iceland Deposit 1.75 March 11 -50 bps Announces asset purchases, cuts capital rate reserve buffer to 0% from 2%, sets up March 18 -50 bps credit facility to offer collateralized loans to banks Israel BOI 0.10 April 6 -15 bps Central bank expands repo transactions to Interest include corporate bonds; will provide Rate loans to banks to increase credit to SMEs for 5 billion shekels Jordan CBJ Main 2.50 March 5 -50 bps Cuts compulsory reserves for commercial Rate banks to 5% from 7%, worth more than 500 March 16 -100 bps million dinars of liquidity Kazakhst Base rate 9.50 April 3 -250 bps an Kenya Central 7.25 March 23 -100 bps Cuts cash reserve ratio for commercial Bank rate banks to 4.25% from 5.25%, releasing an extra 35.2 billion shillings; triples duration of repurchase agreement transactions with banks to 90 days Malaysia Overnight 2.50 March 3 -25 baps Cuts statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by policy 100bps to 2.00%, releasing 30 billion rate ringgit Mongolia Policy 9.00 April 13 -100 bps Interest Rate Morocco Policy 2.00 March 17 -25 bps rate Namibia Lending 4.25 April 15 -100 bps rate Pakistan SBP Policy 9.00 March 17 -75 bps Rate April 16 -200 bps Peru Reference 0.25 March 19 -100 bps rate April 9 -100 bps Philippi RRP Rate 2.75 March 19 -50 bps Reserve requirement ratio cut by 200 bps nes to 12% April 16 -50 bps Poland Reference 0.50 March 17 -50 bps Government bond purchases rate April 8 -50 bps Qatar Repo rate 1.00 March 16 -50 bps Romania Policy 2.00 March 20 -50 bps Central bank narrows corridor between rate lending and deposit facilities, provides liquidity to banks via repo transactions, purchases leu-denominated debt on secondary market Serbia NBS 1.50 March 11 -50 bps Interest Rates -25 bps April 9 Sri Standing 7.00 March 16 -25 bps Cuts its bank rate, the emergency funding Lanka Lending rate for commercial banks, to 10%, an Facility April 3 -25 bps effective 500bps reduction Rate Taiwan Policy 1.125 March 19 -25 bps T$200 billion for banks to support SMEs rate Thailand 1-day 0.75 Feb 5 -25 bps Central bank will provide soft loans repurchase worth 500 billion baht plus a loan rate March 20 -25 bps payment holiday to help SMEs; sets up corporate bond stabilisation fund worth 400 billion baht and another one to provide liquidity for mutual funds; government bond purchase program amounting more than 100 billion baht during 13-20 March 2020 Uganda Central 8.00 April 6 -100 bps Bank rate Uzbekist Policy 15.00 April 14 -100 bps an rate Vietnam Refinancin 5.00 March 17 -100 bps g rate (Compiled by Reuters Polls; Editing by Alison Williams)