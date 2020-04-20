Credit RSS
FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak

    LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Central banks around the world have slashed interest rates over
the past few months, providing in some cases unprecedented amounts of stimulus to help soften
the blow to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic and to keep markets functioning.
    Interest rates set by that country's central bank listed are the usual benchmark policy
rates unless stated otherwise. Asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE) are cited as a brief
overview of announced intended amounts. This item does not attempt to list all of what are in
some cases large numbers of smaller policy announcements. 
    
                                MAJOR GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS    
 Country   Policy      Current   Date      Latest    Quantitative easing/asset purchases/
           rate        rate                change/d  market liquidity operations
                                           ecision   
 United    Fed funds   0.00-0.2  March 3   -50 bps   Buying unlimited quantities of U.S.
 States    target      5         March 15  -100 bps  Treasuries, mortgage-backed and agency
                                                     securities after initially announcing an
                                                     additional $700 billion
                                                     
                                                     Also buying municipal bonds, corporate
                                                     bonds and ETFs
                                                     
                                                     Dollar swap lines set up with several
                                                     major central banks 
                                                     
                                                     $2.3 trillion in loan arrangements for
                                                     local governments, small and mid-sized
                                                     businesses
                                                     
 Euro      TLTRO rate  -0.75     March 12  -25bps    750 billion euros in additional asset
 zone                                                purchases, taking the total to about 1.1
                                           No        trillion euros this year, after initially
                                           change    adding 120 billion euros to its existing
                                           to main   asset-purchase programme
                                           -0.50%de  
                                           posit     Removes cap on how much in bonds it may
                                           rate or   purchase from any euro zone member
                                           0% refi   country
                                           rate      
                                                     
 Britain   Bank Rate   0.10      March 11  -50 bps   200 billion pounds of additional asset
                                 March 19  -15 bps   purchases 
                                                     
                                                     Reduced capital buffer requirement for
                                                     banks
                                                     
                                                     Will buy investment-grade commercial
                                                     paper with maturities up to 12 months 
                                                     
 Japan     Interest    -0.10     March 16  No        Planned annual increase in the Bank's
           on excess                       change    government bond holdings held at 80
           reserves                        to -0.1%  trillion yen
                                           short-te  
                                           rm rate   2 trillion yen of commercial paper and
                                           or        corporate bonds to be bought by
                                           around    September, temporarily lift in target for
                                           0% JGB    annual purchases of ETFs to 12 trillion
                                           10-year   yen.
                                           yield     
                                           target    Introduces new lending facility worth 8
                                                     trillion yen
 Canada    Overnight   0.25      March 4   -50 bps   To purchase C$5 billion of government
           target                March 16  -50 bps   securities weekly 
           rate                  March 27  -50 bps   
                                                     Eligible collateral for term repo
                                                     operations expanded
                                                     
                                                     Launches C$50 billion insured mortgage
                                                     purchase programme; C$10 billion credit
                                                     support programme for businesses
                                                     
 China     1-year      3.85      Feb 20    -10 bps   Lowers 1-year medium-term lending
           Loan Prime                                facility (MLF) rate on loans to financial
           Rate                  April 20  -20 bps   institutions to 2.95% from 3.15%
                                                     
                                                     Cuts the amount of cash that small banks
                                                     must hold as reserves by 50 basis points
                                                     to 6.50%, releasing around 400 billion
                                                     yuan
                                                     
                                                     Cuts 7-day reverse repo rate to 2.20%
                                                     from 2.40%
                                                     
                                                     Cuts 5-year LPR by 10 bps to 4.65% from
                                                     4.75%
                                                     
 Australi  Cash rate   0.25      March 3   -25 bps   Government bond purchases, targeting
 a                               March 19  -25 bps   around 0.25% for 3-year yields 
                                                     
                                                     A$15 billion purchases of residential
                                                     mortgage-backed and other asset-backed
                                                     securities
                                                     
                                                     A$90 billion funding facility to banks at
                                                     fixed rate of 0.25% 
                                                     
 New       Overnight   0.25      March 16  -75 bps   To buy up to NZ$30 billion worth of
 Zealand   Cash Rate                                 government bonds. Also will buy up to
                                                     NZ$3 billion of local government debt 
                                                     
 Norway    Policy      0.25      March 13  -50 bps   Central bank offers cheap loans to banks
           rate                                      and financial institutions 
                                 March 20  -75 bps   
                                                     
 Sweden    Repo rate   0         March 16  No        Central bank offers 500 billion crowns in
                                           change    loans to companies via banks and boosts
                                                     its purchases of securities by 300
                                                     billion crowns
                                                     
 Switzerl  Policy      -0.75     March 19  No        Sets up refinancing facility for
 and       rate                            change    unlimited supply of credit to banking
                                                     system
                                                     
                                  OTHER G20 CENTRAL BANKS    
 India     Repo rate   4.40      March 27  -75 bps   Targeted long-term repo operations and
                                                     other regulatory measures for banks worth
                                                     up to 500 billion rupees
                                                     
                                                     Cuts reverse repo rate 25bps to 3.75%
                                                     
 Indonesi  7-day       4.50      March 19  -25 bps   Cuts reserve requirement ratio by 200 bps
 a         reverse                                   for conventional banks and 50 bps for
           repurchase                                Islamic banks, both to 3.50%, tweaks
           rate                                      liquidity rules, effective May 1
                                                     
                                                     
                                                     
                                                     
                                                     
 Brazil    Selic rate  3.75      March 18  -50 bps   Announces 1.2 trillion reais of
                                                     liquidity, credit and capital measures
                                                     
 South     Base rate   0.75      March 16  -50 bps   Central bank sets up plan for brokerages
 Korea                                               to borrow funds against collateral that
                                                     includes AA- rated corporate bonds
                                                     
 South     Repo rate   4.25      March 19  -100 bps  Will buy South African government bonds
 Africa                                              on the secondary market
                                 April 14  -100 bps  
                                                     
 Mexico    Overnight   6.50      March 20  -50 bps   Cuts rates on its additional ordinary
           target                                    liquidity facility, reduces by 50 billion
           rate                                      pesos in total private banks' reserve
                                                     requirement
                                                     
 Turkey    1-week      9.75      March 17  -100 bps  Central bank doubles limit for bond
           repo rate                                 buying this year to 10% of total central
                                                     bank assets. Extends 60 billion lira
                                                     worth of rediscount credits and adds more
                                                     lending options well below its 9.75%
                                                     policy rate.   
                                                     
 Saudi     Repo rate   1.00      March 16  -75 bps   Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sets up
 Arabia                                              50 billion riyal package to help SMEs
                                                     
                                 OTHER WORLD CENTRAL BANKS    
 Armenia   Refinancin  5.25      March 17  -25 bps   
           g rate                                    
 Bahrain   1-week      1.00      March 16  -75 bps   Cuts overnight lending ratio to 1.70%
           deposit                                   from 2.45%
           rate                                      
 Chile     Monetary    0.50      March 16  -75 bps   
           Policy                                    
           Rate                  March 31  -50 bps   
                                                     
 Colombia  Interventi  3.75      March 27  -50 bps   Adds nearly 30 trillion pesos of
           on Rate                                   liquidity, including reductions in
                                                     reserve requirements, debt purchases and
                                                     repos
                                                     
 Czech     2-week      1.00      March 16  -50 bps   
 Republic  repo rate                                 
                                 March 26  -75 bps   
                                                     
 Egypt     Overnight   10.25     March 16  -300 bps  
           lending                                   
           rate                                      
 Ghana     MPC Rate    14.50     March 18  -150 bps  
                                                     
 Hong      Base Rate   1.50      March 4   -50 bps   Cuts financial institutions' reserve
 Kong                                                requirements to 1% from 2% of
                                                     risk-weighted assets, estimated to be
                                                     worth HK$500 billion
                                                     
 Iceland   Deposit     1.75      March 11  -50 bps   Announces asset purchases, cuts capital
           rate                                      reserve buffer to 0% from 2%, sets up
                                 March 18  -50 bps   credit facility to offer collateralized
                                                     loans to banks 
                                                     
 Israel    BOI         0.10      April 6   -15 bps   Central bank expands repo transactions to
           Interest                                  include corporate bonds; will provide
           Rate                                      loans to banks to increase credit to SMEs
                                                     for 5 billion shekels
                                                     
 Jordan    CBJ Main    2.50      March 5   -50 bps   Cuts compulsory reserves for commercial
           Rate                                      banks to 5% from 7%, worth more than 500
                                 March 16  -100 bps  million dinars of liquidity
                                                     
 Kazakhst  Base rate   9.50      April 3   -250 bps  
 an                                                  
 Kenya     Central     7.25      March 23  -100 bps  Cuts cash reserve ratio for commercial
           Bank rate                                 banks to 4.25% from 5.25%, releasing an
                                                     extra 35.2 billion shillings; triples
                                                     duration of repurchase agreement
                                                     transactions with banks to 90 days
                                                     
 Malaysia  Overnight   2.50      March 3   -25 baps  Cuts statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by
           policy                                    100bps to 2.00%, releasing 30 billion
           rate                                      ringgit 
                                                     
 Mongolia  Policy      9.00      April 13  -100 bps  
           Interest                                  
           Rate                                      
 Morocco   Policy      2.00      March 17  -25 bps   
           rate                                      
 Namibia   Lending     4.25      April 15  -100 bps  
           rate                                      
 Pakistan  SBP Policy  9.00      March 17  -75 bps   
           Rate                                      
                                 April 16  -200 bps  
 Peru      Reference   0.25      March 19  -100 bps  
           rate                                      
                                 April 9   -100 bps  
                                                     
 Philippi  RRP Rate    2.75      March 19  -50 bps   Reserve requirement ratio cut by 200 bps
 nes                                                 to 12%
                                 April 16  -50 bps   
                                                     
 Poland    Reference   0.50      March 17  -50 bps   Government bond purchases
           rate                                      
                                 April 8   -50 bps   
                                                     
 Qatar     Repo rate   1.00      March 16  -50 bps   
 Romania   Policy      2.00      March 20  -50 bps   Central bank narrows corridor between
           rate                                      lending and deposit facilities, provides
                                                     liquidity to banks via repo transactions,
                                                      purchases leu-denominated debt on
                                                     secondary market 
                                                     
 Serbia    NBS         1.50      March 11  -50 bps   
           Interest                                  
           Rates                           -25 bps   
                                 April 9             
 Sri       Standing    7.00      March 16  -25 bps   Cuts its bank rate, the emergency funding
 Lanka     Lending                                   rate for commercial banks, to 10%, an
           Facility              April 3   -25 bps   effective 500bps reduction
           Rate                                      
 Taiwan    Policy      1.125     March 19  -25 bps   T$200 billion for banks to support SMEs 
           rate                                      
 Thailand  1-day       0.75      Feb 5     -25 bps   Central bank will provide soft loans
           repurchase                                worth 500 billion baht plus a loan
           rate                  March 20  -25 bps   payment holiday to help SMEs; sets up
                                                     corporate bond stabilisation fund worth
                                                     400 billion baht and another one to
                                                     provide liquidity for mutual funds;
                                                     government bond purchase program
                                                     amounting more than 100 billion baht
                                                     during 13-20 March 2020  
                                                     
 Uganda    Central     8.00      April 6   -100 bps  
           Bank rate                                 
 Uzbekist  Policy      15.00     April 14  -100 bps  
 an        rate                                      
 Vietnam   Refinancin  5.00      March 17  -100 bps  
           g rate                                    
  

