FACTBOX-Global central banks slash rates following coronavirus outbreak

March 19 (Reuters) - Central banks around the world have slashed interest rates in the past few weeks and have provided additional easing in some cases to try to help alleviate the threat to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of those rate cuts, with the most recent first. Interest rates are in most cases benchmark policy rates unless stated otherwise. A brief summary of major additional stimulus measures follow the table. Date Central Rate cut New rate announced Bank/country (bps) 19/03/2020 Taiwan Central Bank -25 1.125 19/03/2020 Bank Indonesia -25 4.50 19/03/2020 Philippine Central -50 3.25 Bank 19/03/2020 Reserve Bank of -25 0.25 Australia ***** 18/03/2020 Central Bank of -50 3.75 Brazil 18/03/2020 Central Bank of -50 1.75 Iceland 17/03/2020 National Bank of -50 1.00 Poland 17/03/2020 Central Bank of -25 5.25 Armenia 17/03/2020 Bank Al-Maghrib -25 2.00 /Morocco 17/03/2020 State Bank of -75 12.50 Pakistan 17/03/2020 Central Bank of the Weekly repo 9.75 Republic of Turkey rate -100 17/03/2020 State Bank of Refinancing 5.00 Vietnam rate -100 Discount 3.50 rate -50 16/03/2020 Central Bank of -100 2.50 Jordan 16/03/2020 Central Bank of -75 1.00 Chile 16/03/2020 Central Bank of Overnight 10.25 Egypt lending rate -300 Overnight 9.25 deposit rate -300 16/03/2020 Czech Central Bank -50 1.75 16/03/2020 Central Bank of One-week 1.00 Bahrain deposit rate -75 16/03/2020 Qatar Central Bank Repo rate 1.00 -50 16/03/2020 Saudi Arabian Repo rate 1.00 Monetary Authority -75 16/03/2020 Central Bank of Sri Standing 6.25 Lanka Deposit Facility Rate Standing 7.25 Lending Facility Rate 16/03/2020 Bank of Korea / -50 0.75 South Korea 16/03/2020 Bank of Japan **** No change Short-term to rates rate: -0.1% Long-term rate: 10-year JGB yield around 0% 16/03/2020 Reserve Bank of New -75 0.25 Zealand 15/03/2020 Federal -100 0-0.25 Reserve/United States *** 13/03/2020 Bank of Canada -50 0.75 13/03/2020 Norges Bank / -50 1.00 Norway 12/03/2020 European Central -25 TLTRO -0.75% on Bank / euro zone ** rate TLTROs Deposit -0.50 rate no (same) change 11/03/2020 Bank of England / -50 0.25 United Kingdom * 11/03/2020 National Bank of -50 1.75 Serbia 11/03/2020 Central Bank of -50 2.25 Iceland 05/03/2020 Central Bank of -50 3.50 Jordan 04/03/2020 Bank of Canada -50 1.25 04/03/2020 Hong Kong Monetary -50 1.50 Authority 03/03/2020 Federal -50 1.00-1.25 Reserve/United States 03/03/2020 Malaysia -25 2.50 03/03/2020 Reserve Bank of -25 0.50 Australia 20/02/2020 Bank Indonesia -25 4.75 20/02/2020 People's Bank of -10 4.05 China 1-year Loan Prime Rate 06/02/2020 Philippine Central -25 3.75 Bank 05/02/2020 Bank of Thailand -25 1.00 ***** In its first foray into quantitative easing, the Reserve Bank of Australia set a target for the yield on three-year Australian government bonds of around 0.25%, which it plans to achieve by purchases in the secondary market. It also provided a three-year funding facility to the country's banks at a fixed rate of 0.25%. **** The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy further by ramping up purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other risky assets. The central bank also decided to create a new loan program to extend one-year, zero-rate loans to financial institutions. *** The Fed also said it would purchase $700 billion of securities, including at least $500 billion of U.S. Treasuries and at least $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities. The Fed, along with the ECB, Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank also agreed on Sunday to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual. ** The ECB also increased the total amount of its existing 20 billion euro ($22 billion) a month asset purchase programme by 120 billion euros this year. TLTROs are Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations, cheap loans to banks. The ECB kept its deposit rate unchanged. * The Bank of England also introduced a new programme for cheap credit and reduced a capital buffer to help banks to lend. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Compiled by Reuters Polls Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Raissa Kasolowsky)