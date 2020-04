WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.5% from 1.0%, in a move to counteract the negative economic effects of the spread of coronavirus.

The central bank also cut its lombard rate to 1.0% from 1.50%, deposit rate to 0.0% from 0.5%, rediscount rate to 0.55% from 1.05%, and discount rate to 0.6% from 1.1%.

Analysts had expected rates to be left unchanged. (Reporting by Anna Koper, Marcin Goclowski, and Pawel Florkiewicz)