UPDATE 1-Polish c.bank unexpectedly cuts rates by 50 bps, reference rate to 0.5%

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.5% from 1.0% to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank also cut its Lombard rate to 1.0% from 1.50%, deposit rate to 0.0% from 0.5%, rediscount rate to 0.55% from 1.05%, and discount rate to 0.6% from 1.1%.

Analysts had expected rates to be left unchanged, but some economists noted that by Tuesday markets had priced in a 50 basis point rate cut.

The central bank’s move is seen as part of a broader programme conducted with the government aimed at fighting the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already infected 5,000 people and killed 136 in the country of 38 million.

At 1215 GMT Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will hold a joint news conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski where they are expected to discuss further measures aimed at supporting the economy.

The government has already announced measures worth more than 212 billion zloty ($51 billion), around a third of which will be direct government spending. ($1 = 4.1828 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper, Marcin Goclowski, and Pawel Florkiewicz)