UPDATE 1-RATP boss aims to have 70% of Paris transport network running by May 11

(Adds Junior Transport minister comments on BFM)

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French RATP boss Catherine Guillouard said on Friday the transport authorities were working towards having 70% of the Paris transport network operational by May 11 up from 30% now, ready for when France exits its lockdown.

Making sure 70% of the transport network was running would be equivalent to delivering about eight million trips a day, she told France Inter radio. At full capacity, RATP delivers 12 million trips a day.

Junior Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari in an interview with BFM TV also said that from May 11, 50% of French high-speed TGV trains could be running nationwide, instead of 6% now.

Djebbari also said authorities had yet to decide whether it would be compulsory for passengers to wear face masks when using public transport once coronavirus confinement measures are lifted in France.

“It is very likely that in tight spaces with a dense traffic, wearing face masks becomes compulsory...It is also very likely that masks become compulsory onboard planes,” he said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)