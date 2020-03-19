Bonds News
March 19, 2020 / 6:10 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

'Nothing is off the table' on policy stimulus, says Australia c.bank gov

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank will do whatever is necessary to make sure credit is freely available and that yield on three-year government bonds stays at its newly set target of 0.25%, Governor Philip Lowe said on Thursday.

“Nothing is off the table,” Lowe said in Sydney after giving a speech on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) newly announced measures.

The RBA on Thursday cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to a record low 0.25% and for the first time ever announced a bond-buying programme.

