Australia c.bank gov appearance postponed due to Sydney COVID outbreak

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - A Sydney event where Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe was due to speak next week has been postponed by the organisers following a COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

Lowe was due to speak at the Australian Banking Association’s (ABA) Banking Conference on June 30.

The RBA website showed the event has now been postponed. A spokesman for the ABA told Reuters the decision was made due to the latest COVID-related restrictions in Sydney where a coronavirus cluster has swelled to 65 cases.

Investors have been keen to hear from the RBA ahead of its July 6 policy meeting where the central bank is expected to announce a shake-up of its ultra-loose monetary policy. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by David Gregorio)