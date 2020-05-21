"Significant majority" of RBS staff home-workers to remain in place until Sept - memo

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Alison Rose said on Thursday a “significant majority” of more than 50,000 staff working from home since the coronavirus lockdown would continue to do so until September, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The state-backed bank said around 400 staff unable to work from home will be asked to return to offices and call centres next month, the memo said.

Protections for staff returning to office include a limit of two people per lift, thermal imaging, temperature checks and one-way systems in corridors.

RBS has also temporarily banned hot-desking and said it would place at least one empty desk in between people to ensure social distancing.

Since lockdown started, around 10,000 staff have continued to work in branches and some offices. About 95% of branches have remained open. (Reporting By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise, editing by Kirstin Ridley)