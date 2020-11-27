Colchicine to be investigated as possible COVID-19 treatment

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Colchicine, a commonly used anti-inflammatory drug, will be investigated as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in the Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial, the study website posted on Friday.

The RECOVERY trial, which is the world’s largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, will randomly allocate at least 2,500 patients recruited to receive colchicine. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )