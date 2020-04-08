Recruiter PageGroup cuts more jobs, directors' pay as fee income slides

April 8 (Reuters) - Recruiter PageGroup said on Wednesday it would lay off another 250 staff in April and cut directors’ pay by 20%, as the company and fellow recruiter Robert Walters reported an 11-12% fall in net fee income in the first quarter and braced for more pain to come.

PageGroup, which operates in 36 countries and helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, joined other recruiters in cancelling dividend and suspending forecast due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company had already laid off 104 fee earners and 28 operational support staff in the first-quarter, it said.