U.S. to begin distributing Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy starting Tuesday

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government will begin distributing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s newly authorized COVID-19 antibody combination therapy starting Tuesday, beginning with over 30,000 courses, a health official said during a media call on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail to be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)