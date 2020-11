Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s COVID-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment given to U.S. President Donald Trump that he said helped cure him of the disease.

