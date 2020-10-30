REFILE-Regeneron to not enrol COVID-19 patients in need of ventilators for antibody trial

(Corrects typo in headline)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Friday an independent data monitoring panel recommended placing on hold enrolment to its trial for COVID-19 antibody treatment in hospitalized patients requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The committee, however, backed the enrolment in non-hospitalized patients as well as hospitalized patients requiring either no or low-flow oxygen.