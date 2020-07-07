Company News
July 7, 2020 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Regeneron signs $450 mln contract with U.S. govt for COVID-19 therapy

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. government has granted the drugmaker a $450 million contract to make and supply its double antibody cocktail that is being tested against COVID-19.

The antiviral cocktail, REGN-COV2, is in separate clinical trials both for treating and preventing COVID-19, the company said reut.rs/2O2ADgu.

The funding comes under the U.S. government’s “Operation Warp Speed” program. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below