Australian regulator urges banks, insurers to defer dividends

April 7 (Reuters) - The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has asked banks and insurers to consider deferring decisions on dividend payouts or to use buffers like dividend reinvestment plans until the outlook is clearer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Banks and insurers have a critical role to play in supporting Australian households, businesses and the broader economy during this period of significant disruption caused by COVID-19,” the regulator said in a letter to the sector. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)