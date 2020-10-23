WHO says it will have advice on Remdesivir in 3-4 weeks

GENEVA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is preparing its guidelines on the use of the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, and should be able to release it in three to four weeks, the WHO’s top official for clinical care responses said.

“We would anticipate that the guidelines will be available within three to four weeks,” Janet Diaz told a news conference. A WHO panel “will convene next week to look at the totality of the evidence” of the effectiveness of the drug, made by Gilead Sciences. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)