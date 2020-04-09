France's carmaker Renault drops dividend, executives cut pay- source

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault’s board has decided to cancel its dividend on 2019 earnings in light of the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Renault board chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and interim chief executive officer Clotilde Delbos will cut their remuneration by 25 percent in the first quarter and will do same in the second quarter if the coronavirus crisis continues, the source also said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by David Evans)