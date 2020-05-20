France wants Renault to maintain its French plants - PM

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - The French government will insist on preserving Renault production plants in France and wants it to remain the group’s global centre for engineering, research, innovation and development, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Senate, he said the government was particularly concerned about maintaining the Flins plant.

The French carmaker has sealed a deal with banks on a 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help it cope with the coronavirus outbreak, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marine Penntier; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Jan Harvey)