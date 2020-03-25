Rentokil sees boom in disinfection services due to coronavirus

March 25 (Reuters) - Pest control company Rentokil Initial said on Wednesday it was clamping down on spending to deal with the collapse of some business due to the coronavirus crisis, while adding demand for its specialist hygiene and disinfection services had surged.

The company, which said 75% of its business in China was now back on line, said it expects global standards for hygiene to increase significantly and will have at least 2,500 additional technicians trained in disinfection services by the end of March. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)