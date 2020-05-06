GRAPHIC-Tracking the lockdown: what is opening up around the world

May 6 (Reuters) - National and local authorities around the world are beginning to wind down restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, gradually lifting the lockdowns that have stunted economies, decimated jobs and thrown millions into poverty. The following chart shows the status of social distancing measures in five important areas: schools, shops, bars and restaurants, public transport and international travel. Exceptions to the general rule are noted where significant. The chart focuses on the countries and U.S. states with the highest number of infections, as well other territories whose economies are regionally important. COUNTRY OR SCHOOLS BARS & SHOPS PUBLIC FOREIGN TERRITORY RESTAURANTS TRANSPORT TRAVELLERS Mainland PARTIAL OPEN OPEN PARTIAL PARTIAL China Varies from Some routes Some land borders region to and stations closed; majority region are closed of foreign nationals banned from entry by air India CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS CLOSED CLOSED Closed Closed until Travel by air, Closed until May until May May 17 rail, metro 17 17 and inter-state movement by road closed until May 17 Japan CLOSED OPEN OPEN OPEN CLOSED Foreign nationals from over 80 countries banned from entry Pakistan CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS CLOSED PARTIAL Closed Take out and Border with until May delivery only Afghanistan open 31 thrice a week; select international flights only by national carrier Singapore CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN CLOSED Closed Take out and until June delivery only 2 South OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN Korea Mandatory two-week home quarantine for international travellers Nigeria CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL PARTIAL CLOSED Essentials only South CLOSED PARTIAL ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Africa Essentials only Denmark PARTIAL CLOSED OPEN OPEN CLOSED Day care Take out and Most shops Most foreign centres and delivery only remained open nationals banned schools for except those from entry; children in in larger citizens and first to shopping foreigners fifth grade malls working in reopened on Denmark can enter April 15 or leave France CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Take out and Limited Only people who delivery only capacity have their primary residence in France can enter the country. Germany PARTIAL CLOSED OPEN PARTIAL CLOSED In some Take out and Some states Travellers must states, delivery only only allow have an urgent classes shops that reason for travel resumed for are up to 800 to enter or leave students square metres with in size to upcoming open exams Italy CLOSED CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN PARTIAL Take out and Stores that Travellers from delivery only sell abroad must children's self-isolate for clothing, 14 days and carry books and a form declaring stores and their reason for bookstores travel are open, as well as shops that sell essentials Spain CLOSED CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN CLOSED Take out and Small shops, Land borders are delivery only as well as closed to hairdressers travellers. and beauty Non-residents can salons, can only enter the serve a country in limited emergencies number of customers, with dedicated times for the elderly United CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN OPEN Kingdom Schools can Take out and remain open delivery only for children of critical workers Iran CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN OPEN CLOSED Some Shops and Foreign nationals restaurants malls banned from in low-risk reopened from entry; trade areas are April 20 border with open Turkmenistan closed Israel CLOSED CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL CLOSED Take out and Shops with Train lines delivery only street access suspended; bus are open; lines reduced malls and markets remain closed Qatar CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS CLOSED CLOSED Take out and Government delivery only helping to arrange outbound flights for expatriate workers who lost jobs, furlouged, or have expiring residence permits Saudi CLOSED CLOSED OPEN CLOSED CLOSED Arabia Take out and Shops and Uber and delivery only malls Careem allowed reopened to operate under strict from 9 a.m. to social 5 p.m.; other distancing public measures transportation still halted Turkey CLOSED CLOSED OPEN OPEN CLOSED Take out and Restrictions Restrictions delivery only on hours, on passengers shoppers per per vehicle store UAE CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL PARTIAL CLOSED Reopened in Reopened in Dubai and Dubai, Abu Sharjah Dhabi and emirates at Sharjah 30% capacity emirates with restrictions Brazil CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL OPEN CLOSED Varies from region to region Chile CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Hours limited Foreign nationals by 10 p.m. to banned from entry 5 a.m. curfew Ecuador CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS CLOSED CLOSED Food shops Interprovincia Foreign nationals and markets l, banned from are open inter-cantonal entry; flights and urban for humanitarian transport is causes and suspended repatriation are allowed Mexico CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN PARTIAL Take out and 20% of Mexico Restrictions on delivery only City's metro non-essential stations have travel across been closed U.S.-Mexico land since April 23 border; air travel allowed Peru CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Operating with restrictions Canada CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN CLOSED Take out and U.S.-Canada delivery only border also closed except for essential services; only Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver accepting international flight arrivals California CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN PARTIAL Take out and Many U.S. land borders delivery only retailers closed to will be non-essential allowed to travel; air reopen on May travel restricted 8 with for most foreign restrictions nationals arriving from China, Europe and Iran Florida CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL OPEN PARTIAL Restaurants Non-essential U.S. land borders open at 25% stores closed closed to of capacity, in non-essential except in Miami-Dade, travel; air Miami-Dade, Broward and travel restricted Broward and Palm Beach for most foreign Palm Beach counties but nationals counties open arriving from which only elsewhere in China, Europe and allow take the state Iran out and delivery; bars still closed Georgia CLOSED OPEN OPEN OPEN PARTIAL Restaurants Restrictions U.S. land borders open with on capacity closed to restrictions non-essential on capacity; travel; air bars may travel restricted reopen on May for most foreign 13 nationals arriving from China, Europe and Iran Illinois CLOSED CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN PARTIAL Take out and Garden U.S. land borders delivery only centres and closed to pet grooming non-essential services may travel; air reopen. Most travel restricted retailers for most foreign remain closed nationals but can offer arriving from curbside China, Europe and pickup Iran New York CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL PARTIAL Closed Take out and Closed until New York City U.S. land borders until at delivery only at least May subway shuts closed to least May 15 for overnight non-essential 15 cleaning travel; air between 1 a.m. travel restricted and 5 a.m. for most foreign nationals arriving from China, Europe and Iran Texas CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN OPEN PARTIAL Restaurant Retail U.S. land borders dine-in capacity closed to capacity limited to non-essential limited to 25% to 50% travel; air 25% to 50%; travel restricted bars remain for most foreign closed nationals arriving from China, Europe and Iran