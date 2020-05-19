Cyclical Consumer Goods
GRAPHIC-Tracking the lockdown: what is opening up around the world

    May 19 (Reuters) - National and local authorities around the world are beginning
to wind down restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus,
gradually lifting the lockdowns that have stunted economies, decimated jobs and
thrown millions into poverty.
    The following chart shows the status of social distancing measures in five
important areas: schools, shops, bars and restaurants, public transport and
international travel. Exceptions to the general rule are noted where significant.
    The chart focuses on the countries and U.S. states with the highest number of
infections, as well other territories whose economies are regionally important.
    Open this link in an external browser to see a graphic that will be updated as
more governments announce measures to reopen their economies, or if they go too far
and have to pull back: tmsnrt.rs/2YBpGJj
    
    
 COUNTRY OR  SCHOOLS       BARS &        SHOPS         PUBLIC         FOREIGN
 TERRITORY                 RESTAURANTS                 TRANSPORT      TRAVELLERS
 Mainland    PARTIAL       OPEN          OPEN          PARTIAL        PARTIAL
 China       Varies from                               Some routes    Some land
             region to                                 and stations   borders
             region                                    are closed     closed;
                                                                      majority of
                                                                      foreign
                                                                      nationals
                                                                      banned from
                                                                      entry by air
 India       CLOSED        CLOSED        PARTIAL       PARTIAL        CLOSED
             Closed until  Closed until  Shopping      Some trains    
             May 31        May 31        centres       and buses      
                                         remain        running        
                                         closed        between        
                                                       cities;        
                                                       inter-state    
                                                       roads opened   
 Japan       PARTIAL       OPEN          OPEN          OPEN           CLOSED
             Reopened in                                              Foreign
             some                                                     nationals from
             prefectures                                              over 80
                                                                      countries
                                                                      banned from
                                                                      entry
 Pakistan    CLOSED        OPEN          OPEN          PARTIAL        PARTIAL
             Closed until                              Intra-city     Border with
             July 15                                   public         Afghanistan
                                                       transport and  open thrice a
                                                       domestic       week; select
                                                       flights        international
                                                       resumed;       flights only
                                                       cross-country  by national
                                                       trains remain  carrier; To be
                                                       closed         reviewed on
                                                                      May 13
 Singapore   CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    OPEN           CLOSED
             Closed until  Take out and  Pet supplies                 
             June 2        delivery      shops                        
                           only          reopened                     
 South       OPEN          OPEN          OPEN          OPEN           OPEN
 Korea                                                                Mandatory
                                                                      two-week home
                                                                      quarantine for
                                                                      international
                                                                      travellers
                                                                      
 Nigeria     CLOSED        PARTIAL       PARTIAL       PARTIAL        CLOSED
                                                                      Essentials
                                                                      only
 South       CLOSED        PARTIAL       ESSENTIALS    PARTIAL        CLOSED
 Africa                                                               Essentials
                                                                      only
                                                                      
 Denmark     OPEN          OPEN          OPEN          OPEN           CLOSED
             Reopened      Reopened on   Shopping                     Most foreign
             fully on May  May 18 with   malls                        nationals
             18            social        reopened                     banned from
                           distancing    fully on May                 entry;
                           restrictions  11                           citizens and
                                                                      foreigners
                                                                      working in
                                                                      Denmark can
                                                                      enter or leave
 France      PARTIAL       CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    PARTIAL        CLOSED
             Schools to    Take out and                Limited        Only people
             gradually     delivery                    capacity       who have their
             reopen from   only                                       primary
             May 11                                                   residence in
                                                                      France can
                                                                      enter the
                                                                      country.
 Germany     PARTIAL       CLOSED        OPEN          PARTIAL        CLOSED
             In some       Take out and  Some states                  Travellers
             states,       delivery      only allow                   must have an
             classes       only          shops that                   urgent reason
             resumed for                 are up to                    for travel to
             students                    800 square                   enter or leave
             with                        metres in                    
             upcoming                    size to open                 
             exams                                                    
 Italy       CLOSED        OPEN          OPEN          OPEN           PARTIAL
                           Reopened on   Reopened on                  Travellers
                           May 18        May 18                       from abroad
                                                                      must
                                                                      self-isolate
                                                                      for 14 days
                                                                      and carry a
                                                                      form declaring
                                                                      their reason
                                                                      for travel
 Spain       CLOSED        PARTIAL       PARTIAL       OPEN           CLOSED
                           Bars and      Small shops,                 Land borders
                           restaurants   as well as                   are closed to
                           in certain    hairdressers                 non-residents
                           regions can   and beauty                   except for
                           offer         salons, can                  emergencies;
                           outdoor       serve a                      travellers
                           seating up    limited                      from abroad
                           to 50%        number of                    must
                           capacity      customers,                   quarantine for
                                         with                         two weeks
                                         dedicated                    
                                         times for                    
                                         the elderly                  
 United      CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    OPEN           OPEN
 Kingdom     Schools can   Take out and                               
             remain open   delivery                                   
             for children  only                                       
             of critical                                              
             workers                                                  
                                                                      
 Iran        CLOSED        PARTIAL       OPEN          OPEN           CLOSED
                           Some          Reopened                     Foreign
                           restaurants   from April                   nationals
                           in low-risk   20                           banned from
                           areas are                                  entry; trade
                           open                                       border with
                                                                      Turkmenistan
                                                                      closed
 Israel      PARTIAL       CLOSED        OPEN          PARTIAL        CLOSED
             First three   Take out and  Malls and     Train service  Travellers
             grades of     delivery      markets were  to gradually   from abroad
             elementary    only          allowed to    resume from    must
             school and                  reopen on     May 16         self-isolate
             last two                    May 7, about                 for 14 days
             grades of                   a week after                 
             high school                 shops with                   
             have resumed                street                       
             classes,                    access                       
             albeit in                   reopened                     
             smaller                                                  
             groups                                                   
 Qatar       CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    CLOSED         CLOSED
                           Take out and                               Government
                           delivery                                   helping to
                           only                                       arrange
                                                                      outbound
                                                                      flights for
                                                                      expatriate
                                                                      workers who
                                                                      lost jobs,
                                                                      furlouged, or
                                                                      have expiring
                                                                      residence
                                                                      permits
 Saudi       CLOSED        CLOSED        OPEN          CLOSED         CLOSED
 Arabia                    Take out and  Reopened      Uber and       
                           delivery      under strict  Careem         
                           only          social        allowed to     
                                         distancing    operate from   
                                         measures      9 a.m. to 5    
                                                       p.m.; other    
                                                       public         
                                                       transportatio  
                                                       n still        
                                                       halted         
 Turkey      CLOSED        CLOSED        OPEN          OPEN           CLOSED
                           Take out and  Restrictions  Restrictions   
                           delivery      on hours,     on passengers  
                           only          shoppers per  per vehicle    
                                         store                        
 UAE         CLOSED        PARTIAL       PARTIAL       PARTIAL        CLOSED
                           Reopened in   Reopened in                  
                           Dubai and     Dubai, Abu                   
                           Sharjah       Dhabi and                    
                           emirates at   Sharjah                      
                           30% capacity  emirates                     
                                         with                         
                                         restrictions                 
                                                                      
 Brazil      CLOSED        PARTIAL       PARTIAL       OPEN           CLOSED
                           Varies from   Varies from                  
                           region to     region to                    
                           region        region                       
 Chile       CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    PARTIAL        CLOSED
                                                       Hours limited  Foreign
                                                       by 10 p.m. to  nationals
                                                       5 a.m. curfew  banned from
                                                                      entry
 Ecuador     CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    CLOSED         CLOSED
                                         Food shops    Interprovinci  Foreign
                                         and markets   al,            nationals
                                         are open      inter-cantona  banned from
                                                       l and urban    entry; flights
                                                       transport is   for
                                                       suspended      humanitarian
                                                                      causes and
                                                                      repatriation
                                                                      are allowed
 Mexico      CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    OPEN           PARTIAL
                           Take out and                20% of Mexico  Restrictions
                           delivery                    City's metro   on
                           only                        stations have  non-essential
                                                       been closed    travel across
                                                       since April    U.S.-Mexico
                                                       23             land border;
                                                                      air travel
                                                                      allowed
 Peru        CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    PARTIAL        CLOSED
                           Take out and                Operating      
                           delivery                    with           
                           only                        restrictions   
                                                                      
 Canada      PARTIAL       PARTIAL       PARTIAL       OPEN           CLOSED
             Varies from   Varies from   Varies from                  U.S.-Canada
             region to     region to     region to                    border also
             region        region        region                       closed except
                                                                      for essential
                                                                      services; only
                                                                      Calgary,
                                                                      Montreal,
                                                                      Toronto and
                                                                      Vancouver
                                                                      accepting
                                                                      international
                                                                      flight
                                                                      arrivals
 California  CLOSED        PARTIAL       ESSENTIALS    OPEN           PARTIAL
             California    Restaurants   Shopping                     U.S. land
             State         in some       malls can                    borders closed
             University,   counties can  offer                        to
             the largest   reopen under  curbside                     non-essential
             U.S. public   social        pickup                       travel; air
             university    distancing                                 travel
             system, said  guidelines                                 restricted for
             campuses                                                 most foreign
             will remain                                              nationals
             closed for                                               arriving from
             fall                                                     China, Europe
             semester                                                 and Iran
 Florida     CLOSED        PARTIAL       PARTIAL       OPEN           PARTIAL
                           Restaurants   Non-essentia                 U.S. land
                           open at 25%   l stores                     borders closed
                           of capacity,  closed in                    to
                           except in     Miami-Dade,                  non-essential
                           Miami-Dade,   Broward and                  travel; air
                           Broward and   Palm Beach                   travel
                           Palm Beach    counties but                 restricted for
                           counties      open                         most foreign
                           which only    elsewhere in                 nationals
                           allow take    the state                    arriving from
                           out and                                    China, Europe
                           delivery;                                  and Iran
                           bars still                                 
                           closed                                     
 Georgia     CLOSED        OPEN          OPEN          OPEN           PARTIAL
                           Restaurants   Restrictions                 U.S. land
                           open with     on capacity                  borders closed
                           restrictions                               to
                           on capacity.                               non-essential
                                                                      travel; air
                                                                      travel
                                                                      restricted for
                                                                      most foreign
                                                                      nationals
                                                                      arriving from
                                                                      China, Europe
                                                                      and Iran
 Illinois    CLOSED        CLOSED        PARTIAL       OPEN           PARTIAL
                           Take out and  Garden                       U.S. land
                           delivery      centres and                  borders closed
                           only          pet grooming                 to
                                         services may                 non-essential
                                         reopen. Most                 travel; air
                                         retailers                    travel
                                         remain                       restricted for
                                         closed but                   most foreign
                                         can offer                    nationals
                                         curbside                     arriving from
                                         pickup                       China, Europe
                                                                      and Iran
 New York    CLOSED        CLOSED        ESSENTIALS    PARTIAL        PARTIAL
                           Take out and  Retailers in  New York City  U.S. land
                           delivery      some regions  subway shuts   borders closed
                           only          can offer     for overnight  to
                                         curbside or   cleaning       non-essential
                                         in-store      between 1      travel; air
                                         pickup or     a.m. and 5     travel
                                         drop off      a.m.           restricted for
                                                                      most foreign
                                                                      nationals
                                                                      arriving from
                                                                      China, Europe
                                                                      and Iran
 Texas       CLOSED        PARTIAL       OPEN          OPEN           PARTIAL
                           Restaurant    Retail                       U.S. land
                           dine-in       capacity                     borders closed
                           capacity      limited to                   to
                           limited to    25% to 50%                   non-essential
                           25% to 50%;                                travel; air
                           bars remain                                travel
                           closed                                     restricted for
                                                                      most foreign
                                                                      nationals
                                                                      arriving from
                                                                      China, Europe
                                                                      and Iran
 
 (Reporting from Reuters bureaus)
