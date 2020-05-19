GRAPHIC-Tracking the lockdown: what is opening up around the world

May 19 (Reuters) - National and local authorities around the world are beginning to wind down restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, gradually lifting the lockdowns that have stunted economies, decimated jobs and thrown millions into poverty. The following chart shows the status of social distancing measures in five important areas: schools, shops, bars and restaurants, public transport and international travel. Exceptions to the general rule are noted where significant. The chart focuses on the countries and U.S. states with the highest number of infections, as well other territories whose economies are regionally important. Open this link in an external browser to see a graphic that will be updated as more governments announce measures to reopen their economies, or if they go too far and have to pull back: tmsnrt.rs/2YBpGJj COUNTRY OR SCHOOLS BARS & SHOPS PUBLIC FOREIGN TERRITORY RESTAURANTS TRANSPORT TRAVELLERS Mainland PARTIAL OPEN OPEN PARTIAL PARTIAL China Varies from Some routes Some land region to and stations borders region are closed closed; majority of foreign nationals banned from entry by air India CLOSED CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL CLOSED Closed until Closed until Shopping Some trains May 31 May 31 centres and buses remain running closed between cities; inter-state roads opened Japan PARTIAL OPEN OPEN OPEN CLOSED Reopened in Foreign some nationals from prefectures over 80 countries banned from entry Pakistan CLOSED OPEN OPEN PARTIAL PARTIAL Closed until Intra-city Border with July 15 public Afghanistan transport and open thrice a domestic week; select flights international resumed; flights only cross-country by national trains remain carrier; To be closed reviewed on May 13 Singapore CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN CLOSED Closed until Take out and Pet supplies June 2 delivery shops only reopened South OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN Korea Mandatory two-week home quarantine for international travellers Nigeria CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL PARTIAL CLOSED Essentials only South CLOSED PARTIAL ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Africa Essentials only Denmark OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN CLOSED Reopened Reopened on Shopping Most foreign fully on May May 18 with malls nationals 18 social reopened banned from distancing fully on May entry; restrictions 11 citizens and foreigners working in Denmark can enter or leave France PARTIAL CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Schools to Take out and Limited Only people gradually delivery capacity who have their reopen from only primary May 11 residence in France can enter the country. Germany PARTIAL CLOSED OPEN PARTIAL CLOSED In some Take out and Some states Travellers states, delivery only allow must have an classes only shops that urgent reason resumed for are up to for travel to students 800 square enter or leave with metres in upcoming size to open exams Italy CLOSED OPEN OPEN OPEN PARTIAL Reopened on Reopened on Travellers May 18 May 18 from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days and carry a form declaring their reason for travel Spain CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL OPEN CLOSED Bars and Small shops, Land borders restaurants as well as are closed to in certain hairdressers non-residents regions can and beauty except for offer salons, can emergencies; outdoor serve a travellers seating up limited from abroad to 50% number of must capacity customers, quarantine for with two weeks dedicated times for the elderly United CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN OPEN Kingdom Schools can Take out and remain open delivery for children only of critical workers Iran CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN OPEN CLOSED Some Reopened Foreign restaurants from April nationals in low-risk 20 banned from areas are entry; trade open border with Turkmenistan closed Israel PARTIAL CLOSED OPEN PARTIAL CLOSED First three Take out and Malls and Train service Travellers grades of delivery markets were to gradually from abroad elementary only allowed to resume from must school and reopen on May 16 self-isolate last two May 7, about for 14 days grades of a week after high school shops with have resumed street classes, access albeit in reopened smaller groups Qatar CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS CLOSED CLOSED Take out and Government delivery helping to only arrange outbound flights for expatriate workers who lost jobs, furlouged, or have expiring residence permits Saudi CLOSED CLOSED OPEN CLOSED CLOSED Arabia Take out and Reopened Uber and delivery under strict Careem only social allowed to distancing operate from measures 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; other public transportatio n still halted Turkey CLOSED CLOSED OPEN OPEN CLOSED Take out and Restrictions Restrictions delivery on hours, on passengers only shoppers per per vehicle store UAE CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL PARTIAL CLOSED Reopened in Reopened in Dubai and Dubai, Abu Sharjah Dhabi and emirates at Sharjah 30% capacity emirates with restrictions Brazil CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL OPEN CLOSED Varies from Varies from region to region to region region Chile CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Hours limited Foreign by 10 p.m. to nationals 5 a.m. curfew banned from entry Ecuador CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS CLOSED CLOSED Food shops Interprovinci Foreign and markets al, nationals are open inter-cantona banned from l and urban entry; flights transport is for suspended humanitarian causes and repatriation are allowed Mexico CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS OPEN PARTIAL Take out and 20% of Mexico Restrictions delivery City's metro on only stations have non-essential been closed travel across since April U.S.-Mexico 23 land border; air travel allowed Peru CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL CLOSED Take out and Operating delivery with only restrictions Canada PARTIAL PARTIAL PARTIAL OPEN CLOSED Varies from Varies from Varies from U.S.-Canada region to region to region to border also region region region closed except for essential services; only Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver accepting international flight arrivals California CLOSED PARTIAL ESSENTIALS OPEN PARTIAL California Restaurants Shopping U.S. land State in some malls can borders closed University, counties can offer to the largest reopen under curbside non-essential U.S. public social pickup travel; air university distancing travel system, said guidelines restricted for campuses most foreign will remain nationals closed for arriving from fall China, Europe semester and Iran Florida CLOSED PARTIAL PARTIAL OPEN PARTIAL Restaurants Non-essentia U.S. land open at 25% l stores borders closed of capacity, closed in to except in Miami-Dade, non-essential Miami-Dade, Broward and travel; air Broward and Palm Beach travel Palm Beach counties but restricted for counties open most foreign which only elsewhere in nationals allow take the state arriving from out and China, Europe delivery; and Iran bars still closed Georgia CLOSED OPEN OPEN OPEN PARTIAL Restaurants Restrictions U.S. land open with on capacity borders closed restrictions to on capacity. non-essential travel; air travel restricted for most foreign nationals arriving from China, Europe and Iran Illinois CLOSED CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN PARTIAL Take out and Garden U.S. land delivery centres and borders closed only pet grooming to services may non-essential reopen. CLOSED CLOSED ESSENTIALS PARTIAL PARTIAL Take out and Retailers in New York City U.S. land delivery some regions subway shuts borders closed only can offer for overnight to curbside or cleaning non-essential in-store between 1 travel; air pickup or a.m. and 5 travel drop off a.m. restricted for most foreign nationals arriving from China, Europe and Iran Texas CLOSED PARTIAL OPEN OPEN PARTIAL Restaurant Retail U.S. land dine-in capacity borders closed capacity limited to to limited to 25% to 50% non-essential 25% to 50%; travel; air bars remain travel closed restricted for most foreign nationals arriving from China, Europe and Iran