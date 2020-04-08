Cyclical Consumer Goods
Restaurant Group sees 50% drop in 2020 sales if hotels remains shut till June

April 8 (Reuters) - Frankie and Benny’s owner Restaurant Group said on Wednesday it expects a 50% slide in total sales for the full year 2020, assuming all its restaurants and pubs remain closed until the end of June, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In a separate statement, the company also said it is proposing to carry out a share placement of up to 19.9% of the capital, to buffer the hit from ongoing challenges raised by the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

