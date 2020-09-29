Poland to cut bar opening hours in areas worst hit by virus

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday that in the regions worst affected by coronavirus infections, restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open until 1000 PM at the latest.

He also told a news conference, that further limits on the number of people who can take part in weddings will be implemented in some places. Wearing face masks will be obligatory outside home in badly hit areas. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alan Charlish)