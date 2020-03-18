FACTBOX-Retailers close stores around globe to curb coronavirus spread

(Adds American Eagle, Buckle, L’Oreal, Macy’s, Saks, Samsung Elec, Tiffany)

March 18 (Reuters) - Retailers have been closing stores around the globe to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, which has killed over 8,000 people and infected more than 204,000 while disrupting supply and production chains.

ABERCROMBIE

The U.S. casual wear retailer, which draws 70% of revenue from its stores, said on Monday all of its brands’ outlets outside Asia-Pacific will be temporarily closed, although it will continue to sell its products online in all regions.

AB FOODS

The British diversified food processing and retailing company shut 74 of its Primark fashion stores across Italy, France, Spain and Austria in mid-March.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC

The Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer has temporarily closed all American Eagle and Aerie stores across the United States and Canada until at least March 27. Online shopping is set to continue.

APPLE

Apple said on March 14 it was closing all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for two weeks.

BUCKLE INC

The U.S. retailer of casual footwear and accessories for young men and women said on Tuesday it would close all brick-and-mortar stores effective March 18 through March 31, although its online store will remain open.

CANADA GOOSE

The luxury apparel maker said it would close all retail stores in North America and Europe from March 17 until at least March 31, but keep stores open in Greater China.

CROCS INC

The casual footwear maker said it would close its North American retail stores from March 17 through March 27.

FAST RETAILING

Japan’s Fast Retailing said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all Uniqlo clothing stores in the United States. On Monday, the company said only 30 of its 750 Uniqlo stores in China were still closed.

FNAC DARTY SA

The France-based retailer of cultural, leisure and technological products has closed all its physical stores in France, Spain and Belgium until further notice. It will take similar measures in other countries where it operates.

GAP INC

The U.S. clothing retailer said it would temporarily shut all Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix stores across North America, starting March 19.

GUESS? INC

The company said it will close all its retail stores in the United States and Canada from March 17 to March 27. In Asia, where store closures related to COVID-19 began, most Guess-operated stores have already reopened.

H&M

The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer said in mid-March it was temporarily closing stores in 12 more markets, as it reported a 24% quarterly sales slump in China.

HUDSON’S BAY COMPANY

The Canada-based department store retailer’s subsidiary Saks Fifth Avenue closed all its stores across the United States and Canada from March 18.

IKEA

The Swedish home furnishings retailer closed stores and shopping centres in countries including Spain, Austria, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the United States and Canada, though British and Irish stores remain open for now.

In China, it has reopened all but two stores.

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex has temporarily closed all its stores in Spain, the fashion retailer’s largest network by far, and nearly half of its outlets worldwide. All but 11 Inditex stores in China are now open.

KINGFISHER

The home improvement group has closed its 221 Castorama and Brico Depot stores in France until April 14, while its 28 stores in Spain have also shut until March 29.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO

The U.S. apparel company closed all stores in the United States and Canada on March 16 and expects them to remain closed until March 27.

L’OREAL

The France-based cosmetics company said on Wednesday it would close all retail stores across Canada until further notice.

LULULEMON

The sportswear company has closed its stores in North America and Europe from March 16 until March 27.

MACY’S INC

The U.S. omnichannel retail company operating stores, websites and mobile applications closed all its outlets in the United States until March 31.

NEIMAN MARCUS

The luxury retailer said it would shut all Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Last Call stores in the United States from March 17.

NIKE INC

The U.S. maker of athletic footwear and accessories will close all of its stores across the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand by March 27, it said on March 15.

NORDSTROM INC

The U.S. fashion specialty retailer said on Monday it would shut stores in the United States and Canada for two weeks starting March 17 while keeping its apps and websites open.

PANDORA

The Danish jeweller said in early March it had shut 30 of its 148 shops in Italy, its third largest single market.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The technology giant said it would close all U.S. stores and Samsung Experience outlets across Canada from March 17.

SEPHORA

The French perfume and cosmetics retailer will close all its retail stores in the United States and Canada from March 17 until April 3.

TIFFANY & CO

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co will temporarily close several outlets, including its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York, and reduce working hours at others.

T-MOBILE US INC

The U.S. wireless carrier said it would close about 80% of its stores while the remaining 20% would operate on reduced schedules.

UNDER ARMOUR

Under Armour has shuttered all North America stores from March 16 for about two weeks.

URBAN OUTFITTERS

The apparel retailer, which owns brands including Anthropologie and Free People, has closed all its stores worldwide until at least March 28.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC

The company has temporarily closed a number of its U.S. stores to expand its work-from-home policy to some of its retail employees.

VF CORP

The North Face owner closed all owned retail stores across North America from March 16 to April 5. (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jan Harvey)