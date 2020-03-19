FACTBOX-Retailers close stores around the globe to curb coronavirus spread

(Adds J C Penney, updates H&M and Ikea, changes format to table) March 18 (Reuters) - Retailers have been closing stores around the globe to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, which has killed over 9,000 people and infected more than 230,000 while disrupting supply and production chains. Company Type Date from Scope Closed until ABERCROMBIE Clothing March 15 All stores across brands March 28 outside Asia-Pacific [bit.ly/2U4sRXf ] AB FOODS Food, March 16 Over 70 Primark fashion Until respective clothing stores in continental governments permit Europe them to re-open AMERICAN EAGLE Clothing March 17 All American Eagle and March 27 OUTFITTERS Aerie stores across the United States and Canada APPLE Electronics March 17 All stores outside China Until further notice BUCKLE INC Clothing, March 18 All brick-and-mortar March 31 shoes stores CANADA GOOSE Clothing March 17 All retail stores in March 31 North America and Europe CROCS INC Shoes March 17 North American retail March 27 stores FAST RETAILING Clothing March 17 All 50 Uniqlo clothing n/a stores in the United States. Only 30 of the company's 750 Uniqlo stores in China were still closed on March 17 FNAC DARTY SA Books, March 17 All physical stores in Until further electronics France, Spain and notice Belgium GAP INC Clothing March 19 All Old Navy, Athleta, Two weeks Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix stores across North America GUESS? INC Clothing March 17 All retail stores in the March 27 United States and Canada H&M Clothing March 18 All stores in Germany, Two weeks (U.S., Canada, Denmark and the Canada, Portugal, United States. Further Belgium) closures across Europe and some Asian countries. In Norway and Iceland, it announced temporary lay-offs without store closures. Most China stores have reopened HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY Department March 18 All Saks Fifth Avenue Two weeks stores stores across the United States and Canada IKEA Furniture March 18 All stores in Germany, n/a Canada and the United States, further closures across Europe. It has reopened all China stores except in Wuhan INDITEX Clothing March 18 All stores in Spain and n/a nearly half of outlets worldwide. Nearly all in China are now open J C PENNEY Department March 18 Stores and business April 2 stores offices KINGFISHER DIY March 16 All 221 Castorama and March 29 (Spain), Brico Depot stores in April 14 (France) France and 28 stores in Spain LEVI STRAUSS & CO Clothing March 16 All stores in the United March 27 States and Canada L'OREAL Cosmetics March 18 All L'Oreal Canada Until further stores notice LULULEMON Clothing March 16 All stores in North March 27 America and Europe MACY'S INC Department March 17 All outlets in the March 31 stores United States NEIMAN MARCUS Department March 17 All Neiman Marcus, March 31 stores Bergdorf Goodman, and Last Call stores in the United States NIKE INC Sporting March 16 All stores in the United March 27 goods States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe. Outlets in South Korea, Japan, most of China and "many other countries" remain open NORDSTROM INC Department March 17 Stores in the United March 31 stores States and Canada. Online stores will remain open PANDORA Jewelry March 18 All physical owned and April 1 operated stores in countries including Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the United States SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Electronics March 17 All stores in the United n/a States and Samsung Experience stores across Canada SEPHORA Cosmetics March 17 All retail stores in the April 3 United States and Canada TIFFANY & CO Jewelry March 17 Several stores including its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York, and reduced working hours at other outlets T-MOBILE US Mobile March 17 Will close about 80% of Until further phone its stores while the notice stores remaining 20% will operate on reduced schedules UNDER ARMOUR Sporting March 16 All North America stores March 30 goods URBAN OUTFITTERS Clothing March 15 All stores worldwide March 28 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Mobile March 14 All stores in the United n/a phone States stores VF CORP Clothing March 16 All owned retail stores April 5 across North America and mainland Europe. Reduced hours in Asia and Britain. Distribution centers are operational worldwide (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jan Harvey)