March 19, 2020 / 6:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Retailers close stores around the globe to curb coronavirus spread

 (Adds J C Penney, updates H&M and Ikea, changes format to table)
    March 18 (Reuters) - Retailers have been closing stores around the globe to reduce the risk
of transmission of the coronavirus, which has killed over 9,000 people and infected more than
230,000 while disrupting supply and production chains.
    
 Company                   Type         Date from  Scope                     Closed until
 ABERCROMBIE               Clothing     March 15   All stores across brands  March 28
                                                   outside Asia-Pacific [bit.ly/2U4sRXf  
                                                   ]                         
 AB FOODS                  Food,        March 16   Over 70 Primark fashion   Until respective
                           clothing                stores in continental     governments permit
                                                   Europe                    them to re-open
 AMERICAN EAGLE            Clothing     March 17   All American Eagle and    March 27
 OUTFITTERS                                        Aerie stores across the   
                                                   United States and Canada  
                                                                             
 APPLE                     Electronics  March 17   All stores outside China  Until further
                                                                             notice
 BUCKLE INC                Clothing,    March 18   All brick-and-mortar      March 31
                           shoes                   stores                    
 CANADA GOOSE              Clothing     March 17   All retail stores in      March 31
                                                   North America and Europe  
                                                                             
 CROCS INC                 Shoes        March 17   North American retail     March 27
                                                   stores                    
 FAST RETAILING            Clothing     March 17   All 50 Uniqlo clothing    n/a
                                                   stores in the United      
                                                   States. Only 30 of the    
                                                   company's 750 Uniqlo      
                                                   stores in China were      
                                                   still closed on March 17  
                                                                             
 FNAC DARTY SA             Books,       March 17   All physical stores in    Until further
                           electronics             France, Spain and         notice
                                                   Belgium                   
 GAP INC                   Clothing     March 19   All Old Navy, Athleta,    Two weeks
                                                   Banana Republic, Gap,     
                                                   Janie and Jack and        
                                                   Intermix stores across    
                                                   North America             
                                                                             
 GUESS? INC                Clothing     March 17   All retail stores in the  March 27
                                                   United States and Canada  
                                                                             
 H&M                       Clothing     March 18   All stores in Germany,    Two weeks (U.S.,
                                                   Canada, Denmark and the   Canada, Portugal,
                                                   United States. Further    Belgium)
                                                   closures across Europe    
                                                   and some Asian            
                                                   countries. In Norway and  
                                                   Iceland, it announced     
                                                   temporary lay-offs        
                                                   without store closures.   
                                                   Most China stores have    
                                                   reopened                  
                                                                             
 HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY      Department   March 18   All Saks Fifth Avenue     Two weeks
                           stores                  stores across the United  
                                                   States and Canada         
                                                                             
 IKEA                      Furniture    March 18   All stores in Germany,    n/a
                                                   Canada and the United     
                                                   States, further closures  
                                                   across Europe. It has     
                                                   reopened all China        
                                                   stores except in Wuhan    
                                                                             
 INDITEX                   Clothing     March 18   All stores in Spain and   n/a
                                                   nearly half of outlets    
                                                   worldwide. Nearly all in  
                                                   China are now open        
                                                                             
 J C PENNEY                Department   March 18   Stores and business       April 2
                           stores                  offices                   
 KINGFISHER                DIY          March 16   All 221 Castorama and     March 29 (Spain),
                                                   Brico Depot stores in     April 14 (France)
                                                   France and 28 stores in   
                                                   Spain                     
 LEVI STRAUSS & CO         Clothing     March 16   All stores in the United  March 27
                                                   States and Canada         
                                                                             
 L'OREAL                   Cosmetics    March 18   All L'Oreal Canada        Until further
                                                   stores                    notice
 LULULEMON                 Clothing     March 16   All stores in North       March 27
                                                   America and Europe        
                                                                             
 MACY'S INC                Department   March 17   All outlets in the        March 31
                           stores                  United States             
                                                                             
 NEIMAN MARCUS             Department   March 17   All Neiman Marcus,        March 31
                           stores                  Bergdorf Goodman, and     
                                                   Last Call stores in the   
                                                   United States             
                                                                             
 NIKE INC                  Sporting     March 16   All stores in the United  March 27
                           goods                   States, Canada,           
                                                   Australia, New Zealand    
                                                   and Western Europe.       
                                                   Outlets in South Korea,   
                                                   Japan, most of China and  
                                                   "many other countries"    
                                                   remain open               
 NORDSTROM INC             Department   March 17   Stores in the United      March 31
                           stores                  States and Canada.        
                                                   Online stores will        
                                                   remain open               
 PANDORA                   Jewelry      March 18   All physical owned and    April 1
                                                   operated stores in        
                                                   countries including       
                                                   Italy, Spain, France,     
                                                   Germany and the United    
                                                   States                    
 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS       Electronics  March 17   All stores in the United  n/a
                                                   States and Samsung        
                                                   Experience stores across  
                                                   Canada                    
 SEPHORA                   Cosmetics    March 17   All retail stores in the  April 3
                                                   United States and Canada  
                                                                             
 TIFFANY & CO              Jewelry      March 17   Several stores including  
                                                   its Fifth Avenue          
                                                   flagship store in New     
                                                   York, and reduced         
                                                   working hours at other    
                                                   outlets                   
 T-MOBILE US               Mobile       March 17   Will close about 80% of   Until further
                           phone                   its stores while the      notice
                           stores                  remaining 20% will        
                                                   operate on reduced        
                                                   schedules                 
 UNDER ARMOUR              Sporting     March 16   All North America stores  March 30
                           goods                                             
 URBAN OUTFITTERS          Clothing     March 15   All stores worldwide      March 28
                                                                             
 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS    Mobile       March 14   All stores in the United  n/a
                           phone                   States                    
                           stores                                            
 VF CORP                   Clothing     March 16   All owned retail stores   April 5
                                                   across North America and  
                                                   mainland Europe. Reduced  
                                                   hours in Asia and         
                                                   Britain. Distribution     
                                                   centers are operational   
                                                   worldwide                 
    

 (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jan
Harvey)
