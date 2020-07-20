FACTBOX-U.S. retailers make masks mandatory even as leaders clash over new directives

July 20 (Reuters) - A growing list of U.S. retailers and grocers are asking shoppers at their stores to wear face coverings, a widely accepted protective measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The latest store policy comes as U.S. states are conflicted over making masks compulsory, with some governors even suspending local face-mask regulations.

AMAZON.COM INC

Its Whole Foods Market and Amazon stores will require customers to wear face coverings beginning July 20. (bit.ly/2OIwoqN)

APPLE INC

The iPhone maker said in May it would require customers to wear face coverings in most places around the world.

BED BATH & BEYOND INC

The requirement to wear masks will take effect on July 24 at about 1,500 of its stores across North America.

BEST BUY CO INC

The electronics retailer imposed the rule on July 15 and said, it would provide a face covering if a customer did not have one.

COSTCO WHOLSESALE CORP

The company implemented a mandatory mask policy for its members and guests in May, exempting children under the age of 2 and individuals unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition. (bit.ly/2DPGXGd)

CVS HEALTH CORP

The pharmacy chain will implement the rule at its stores from July 20, but said it was not asking its employees to act as enforcers.

Gap Inc

The apparel retailer said masks will be required for all customers at its Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix and Janie and Jack stores in North America , effective Aug. 1.

HOME DEPOT INC

The home improvement chain said it requires customers wear masks while inside its U.S. stores, starting July 22.

KOHL’S CORP

The department store chain, which started reopening stores only a few weeks back, will make masks a requirement across stores starting July 20.

KROGER CO

The grocer will require the use of face masks at all its locations from July 22.

LOWE’S COS INC

The home improvement retailer is adopting a nationwide standard starting July 20, and will offer free masks while supplies last.

STARBUCKS CORP

The world’s largest coffee chain made it mandatory to wear masks at all its company-owned cafes in the United States on July 15.

TARGET CORP

The retailer’s mask policy will be effective from Aug. 1, with an exception for those with underlying medical conditions and young children.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC

The company, which will apply the rule starting July 20, said it will add store signage and intercom messages to remind shoppers to wear masks.

WALMART INC

The world’s largest retailer said about 65% of its over 5,000 U.S. stores, including its wholesale Sam’s Club outlets, were in areas where there was already some form of government mandate on face coverings. Its new policy will now apply to all stores. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shinjini Ganguli)