Oyu Tolgoi work slows due to Mongolia's coronavirus curbs -Rio Tinto

March 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd on Monday said work at its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia has slowed due to the restrictions imposed by the government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
“The full impact of the slowdown on the underground project is unknown at this time,” the company said in a statement, but added that the open pit of the mine continued to operate and deliver shipments of copper concentrate to its customers.
Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger