CORRECTED- (OFFICIAL)-Rite Aid to continue with no-charge COVID-19 tests

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp said on Tuesday it will continue with its no-charge COVID-19 tests in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The retailer said its no-charge tests that were so far only available to those aged 18 or above will now be extended to 13-year-olds and above, regardless of whether an individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Rite Aid operates 301 testing sites across 15 states. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)