Rite Aid to charge $115 for COVID-19 test from December

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp said on Tuesday it will start charging $115 per COVID-19 test from December, as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ federal funding for diagnostic testing ends.

The retailer said its no-charge tests that were so far only available to those aged 18 or above will now be extended to 13-year-olds and above, regardless of whether an individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Rite Aid, which is operating 301 testing sites across 15 states, said will soon expand COVID-19 testing to up to an additional 1,000 drive-through locations. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)