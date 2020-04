April 2 (Reuters) - London-based recruitment group Robert Walters said on Thursday it would not pay a final dividend for its 2019 financial year as it cuts costs to battle the hit of the coronavirus on the industry.

It said it had already cut its cost base as a company by more than 15% and was also in the process of applying for a number of government subsidies around the world. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)