ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche is partnering with Moderna to include a COVID-19 antibody test in the mRNA specialist’s ongoing vaccine trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Roche said the test can provide quantitative evidence of the presence and levels of antibodies that develop in response to the vaccine candidate.