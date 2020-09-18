Roche drugs reduces ventilator need for COVID-19 patients - study

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Roche’s Actermra/Roactemra drugs reduced the likelihood patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia will need mechanical ventilation, the company said on Friday.

Hospital patients taking the drug were 44% less likely to need ventilators or die, the company said, citing the results of its Empacta phase III study.

Roche said it would share its results with health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)