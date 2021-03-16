Roche launches COVID-19 variant test to help monitor mutations

FILE PHOTO: A sign at a diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is seen, in Burgess Hill, Britain, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche is launching a SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations, the Swiss pharmaceuticals group said on Tuesday. The test here runs on widely used high-throughput systems and is for research purposes only.

“Periodic assessments against emerging variants have shown that Roche’s current diagnostic tests for detecting active SARS-CoV-2 infections remain accurate and effective,” it said.