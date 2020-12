ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Roche said on Friday it launched a laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected COVID-19 patients.

The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 antigen test is an automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in diagnosis of active SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)