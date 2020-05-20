Company News
May 20, 2020 / 6:44 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Rolls Royce could shut some factories with job cuts programme - CEO

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Rolls Royce could close some of its factories as part of a programme to cut 9,000 jobs in response to the crisis in the global aviation industry, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Asked if the job cuts would lead to a closure of factories, Warren East replied: “We are reviewing our footprint because obviously when you wind an operation down below a certain level then it becomes uneconomic so that might be possible.

“But again we have to consult with our unions and do a thorough run through with the unions on exactly where the job losses are going to be,” he told BBC radio. (Reporting by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below