April 5 (Reuters) - UK aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will abandon its targets on profits, cash and deliveries, and suspend its dividend, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

Rolls-Royce is also aiming to announce new credit facilities in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) to bolster liquidity, the newspaper said on.ft.com/2ULsL7q. ($1 = 0.8164 pounds)