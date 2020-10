LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it would raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in a rights issue, 1 billion through a bond offering and gain loans support to recapitalise its balance sheet.

Rolls, which makes aero-engines, said on Thursday that the 10 for 3 rights issue was fully underwritten. ($1 = 0.7727 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)